Sandoval announces Obamacare carrier for 14 Nevada counties

Gov. Brian Sandoval announces an insurance carrier to provide service in 14 rural counties on Nevada’s health insurance exchange at a press conference in Silver Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Brian Sandoval at the Nevada State Capitol Building in Carson City on June 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

SILVER SPRINGS — Fourteen rural Nevada counties will have an insurance carrier through the state exchange in 2018, ending a period of uncertainty about coverage.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, speaking outside Renown Health Urgent Care Clinic in Silver Springs, announced in a press conference Tuesday that the 2018 carrier for rural counties will be SilverSummit, a subsidiary of Centene. SilverSummit has never provided insurance through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which provides coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

The development ends a tumultuous period for the exchange, which had faced the prospect of not being offering coverage next year in 14 counties.

“It was embarassing for the state of Nevada not to have coverage” in those counties, Sandoval said.

Having no carrier in 2018 would have impacted more than 8,000 rural Nevadans who rely on the exchange for health care coverage.

“These are ranchers,” Sandoval said. “These are people that are trying to live out their everyday lives.”

State officials began scrambling this summer to find coverage for 14 rural counties after both carriers dropped coverage, citing market uncertainties. Nye, Clark and Washoe counties had coverage lined up.

