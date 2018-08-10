Sandoval names new chair of Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday appointed Ann Wilkinson to be the new chairwoman of Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission.

National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has named Ann Wilkinson as director of human resources. Wilkinson, a lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, previously served as Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval’s deputy chief of staff and as a municipal attorney for the cities of Reno and Henderson, where she advised management on human resource practices. Wilkinson has also served as the first assistant attorney general for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, and as an appellate attorney with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. Her private sector experience includes working as an associate attorney with a large Nevada law firm, and providing in-house legal counsel for two national corporations.

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday appointed Ann Wilkinson to be the new chairwoman of Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission.

Wilkinson will fill the remainder of outgoing chairman Joe Reynolds’ term, and her first day in the new position will be Sept. 17, according to the announcement from Sandoval’s office.

“Ann is an experienced lawyer and professional who has extensive utility and administrative law experience,” Sandoval said in a statement. “I am confident that she will bring a strong perspective on the issues to the table and work closely with her fellow Commissioners to balance the interests of customers and shareholders.”

Since May 2017, Wilkinson has been the director of Human Resources at the National Council of Juvenile & Family Court Judges. She previously served as assistant general counsel to the PUC, and was chair of the Nevada Transportation Authority from 2015 to 2016. She also worked as Sandoval’s deputy chief of staff from 2011 to 2013.

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Sandoval to serve as the next Chair of the Nevada Public Utilities Commission; and appreciate his continued trust and confidence in my abilities,” Wilkinson said in a statement.

