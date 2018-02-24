Sandoval opens National Governors Association gathering in DC

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval opened a winter gathering of the nation’s governors Saturday as they prepare to push the president and Congress on policies on infrastructure, health care, gun violence and measures to combat the opioid crisis.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addressed the National Governors Association, telling the executives of U.S. states that his country remains an ally on terrorism, transnational crime and political interference by Russia and other adversarial nations.

Turnbull also said Australia remains an important trade partner with the United States and shares the commitment to bolster defense spending to maintain security.

Sandoval, the NGA chairman, said, “Governors are ready to elevate this important partnership.”

Turnbull met with the governors one day after talks with Trump on trade and security.

The governors are holding their 110th annual winter meeting to develop and articulate state priorities on federal policy and programs.

A bipartisan group of governors introduced a proposal Friday seeking federal help to stabilize public exchange insurance markets and reform to the health care system to emphasize quality over quantity of care.

The governors also will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss school safety.

Trump has proposed a number of measures following the Feb. 14 school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. That mass shooting follows recent tragedies in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Las Vegas.

Trump has directed the Justice Department to ban bump stocks, devices that accelerate the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles and used in the Oct. 1 attack in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and more than 500 wounded.

The president also has called for raising the minimum age for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. The Parkland, Florida, suspect is 19 and legally purchased his AR-15 style assault rifle.

Trump also is floating a proposal to arm teachers and school personnel who have training with weapons, an idea that has been met with mixed response.

Sandoval applauded the president for opening a national conversation on firearms and moving to ban bump stocks, but the governor said he has concerns about arming school personnel.

The Nevada governor said he expects to hear more about the president’s proposals when the governors meet with Trump.

Sandoval and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty will speak during a panel Sunday on Sandoval’s initiative, Staying ahead of the Curve — preparing the workplace for the new technology economy.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.