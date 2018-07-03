Sandoval orders flags to half-staff to honor Capital Gazette victims

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday ordered flags lowered to half-staff to recognize the victims of last week’s shooting at a Maryland newspaper that left five dead.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks during a governors' meeting in February in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday ordered flags lowered to half-staff to recognize the victims of last week’s shooting at a Maryland newspaper that left five dead.

“The founders of our nation recognized the vital role of the press in democratic society and the deepest sympathies of all Nevadans are with the people of Maryland after last week’s senseless attack,” Sandoval said via his official Twitter account. “As such, I have ordered the flags to half-staff until sunset tonight.”

Four journalists and a sales assistant for The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, were killed Thursday after a gunman entered the newsroom and “looked for his victims.”

The employees killed were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump order flags to fly at half-staff at the White House and federal buildings.

