Sandoval to announce Obamacare carrier for 14 Nevada counties

Gov. Brian Sandoval will have a press conference at 11 a.m. today, where he’s expected to announce an insurance carrier to provide service in 14 rural counties on Nevada’s health insurance exchange.

Gov. Brian Sandoval announces an insurance carrier to provide service in 14 rural counties on Nevada’s health insurance exchange at a press conference in Silver Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Brian Sandoval at the Nevada State Capitol Building in Carson City on June 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The 2018 carrier will be SilverSummit, according to a source familiar with the arrangement. SilverSummit, a subsidiary of Centene, has never provided insurance through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

State officials began scrambling this summer to find coverage for 14 rural counties after both carriers dropped coverage, citing market uncertainties. Nye, Clark and Washoe counties had coverage lined up.

The state exchange provides coverage through the federal Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

