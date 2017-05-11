Sandoval’s name floated as next FBI director

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval arrives for his final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s name has been floated among pundits in the beltway as a possible contender for the job of FBI director.

No one from President Donald Trump’s administration has approached the governor, Sandoval’s office said Wednesday.

“The Governor has not been contacted by anyone from the Administration regarding this role or any other appointment,” communications director Mari St. Martin said in a statement. “He is focused on the legislative session and serving as Governor of the State of Nevada.“

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

Sandoval, a former federal judge, has surfaced before as a potential candidate for high-profile jobs, including as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

An NBC News political blog suggested Sandoval as one of three possibilities for the job who would be “above reproach.”