ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nevada

Sandoval’s name floated as next FBI director

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 10, 2017 - 7:04 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s name has been floated among pundits in the beltway as a possible contender for the job of FBI director.

No one from President Donald Trump’s administration has approached the governor, Sandoval’s office said Wednesday.

“The Governor has not been contacted by anyone from the Administration regarding this role or any other appointment,” communications director Mari St. Martin said in a statement. “He is focused on the legislative session and serving as Governor of the State of Nevada.“

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

Sandoval, a former federal judge, has surfaced before as a potential candidate for high-profile jobs, including as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

An NBC News political blog suggested Sandoval as one of three possibilities for the job who would be “above reproach.”

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like