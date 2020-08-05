School districts lose COVID-19 protection in Senate amendment

School districts will not be granted liability protection from COVID-19 lawsuits, meaning that they could be held liable if public school teachers, employees or students were to contract the virus, under an amendment bill unveiled Wednesday.

The Assembly on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 during the fifth day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City. (David Calvert/Nevada Independent)

Under the original version of Senate Bill 4, most businesses, government organizations including school districts and nonprofits would have been granted limited liability protections from lawsuits brought by customers, employees or others as long as they faithfully complied with the controlling health district’s mandatory measures. Most hospital entities were excluded from the original bill.

Under the amendment, school districts would also be excluded from those protections, a change that came after several Democrats behind the scenes bristled at granting school districts immunity from lawsuits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate is expected to adopt the amendment, and potentially vote on the bill, Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

