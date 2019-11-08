Searchlight house destroyed by fire; cause yet to be determined

A home in Searchlight burned to the ground Thursday night, firefighters said.

A fire shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, destroyed a home at at 201 Griffen Park in Searchlight. (Clark County Fire Department)

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said a cause has not been determined for a house fire at 201 Griffen Park in Searchlight, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Clark County Fire Department)

A home in Searchlight burned to the ground Thursday night, firefighters said.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 7:57 p.m. at 201 Griffen Park. Crews arrived and found a house engulfed in flames.

The house was destroyed. Wiercinski said no injuries were reported. Two people who lived at the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and damages have not yet been estimated, Wiercinski stated in an email.

