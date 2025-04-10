Second of two Nevada film tax credit bills gets airing Thursday

The second of two proposals to draw Hollywood studios to Nevada by expanding the state’s film tax credit program will have a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Workers exposed to toxic fumes, heat would get protection under bill

Repeat offenders, retail theft: What to know about Nevada governor’s crime bill

Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas listens to a speaker during a committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada lawmakers will hear a bill Thursday to expand the Silver State’s presence on the silver screen.

Senate Bill 220 – one of two bills in the Nevada Legislature that propose an expansion of the state’s film tax credit program – will have a hearing in the state Senate Revenue and Economic Development Committee at 1 p.m.

Sponsored by state Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, SB 220 proposes moving up the state’s existing tax credit cap of $10 million to $83 million for 15 years. It would also tie those annual tax credits to the development of a film studio project at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park near Sunset Road and Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas.

Lange is partnering with Newport Beach, California, groups Birtcher Development and Manhattan Beach Studios Group to develop and run production at the future studio, respectively. The project would be required to make a $300 million capital investment by the end of 2029.

The bill would also establish the Nevada Media and Technology Lab, an educational and vocational training building available to Nevada students of any education level, at the research park site.

A similar effort to tie film studio infrastructure at a different site to the state’s film tax credit program, Assembly Bill 238, was heard in the Assembly Revenue Committee on Feb. 27 and passed out of committee without recommendation on April 3. It next goes to a full vote on the Assembly floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.