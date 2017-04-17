Sen. Heller, Rep. Amodei face combative town hall attendees

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nevada (Cathleen Allison/AP)

RENO — Nevada’s Republican U.S. senator and congressman on Monday faced a big and sometimes combative town hall crowd critical of recent federal action on health care, abortion rights and environmental protection.

Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei were met with chants of “yes or no” from more than 600 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Some in the crowd accuse Heller and Amodei of being evasive and not answering constituents’ questions.

Heller said he’s a conservative and won’t apologize for his belief in low taxes and small government.

He also said both he and Amodei opposed the push by Republicans and the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act before the GOP legislation was pulled without a vote in the House.

Heller also reiterated his belief that federal funds should not be spent on abortions.

