Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Las Vegas Valley on Friday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will appear at two local events on Friday.
Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled to speak at the annual Women of Power Summit at The Mirage starting at 10 a.m. Star Jones, former cohost of “The View,” will interview Harris about her decision to enter the race.
A campaign event for Harris is scheduled at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas starting at 4 p.m. The first-term senator will host a 90-minute-long town hall meeting in the school’s gymnasium, taking questions from attendees.
People can RSVP online. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Harris, a 54-year-old African American, announced she was running in the 2020 election on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She is a native of Oakland, California, and a former attorney general of California.
Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.