96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Sen. Rosen introduces bill to address housing construction workforce shortage

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Clark County Fire Department recruits take positions within a trailer that will be overtaken wi ...
Amid wildfires, Nevada faces ‘extremely concerning’ insurance crisis
Cesar Reyes, barber and manager, cuts the hair of fellow barber John Hasler at Downtown Vintage ...
Would Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ plan actually help Nevadans?
The Nevada Legislature building during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8 ...
Number of Nevada public pension recipients who get $100K nearly doubles
Extreme heat could be classified as a ‘major disaster’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2024 - 11:20 am
 

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bolster the housing construction workforce and address the shortage of skilled construction workers.

The Creating Opportunities for New Skills Training at Rural and Underserved Colleges and Trade Schools Act would create a new grant program to fund residential housing construction education and skills training programs at community colleges and career and technical education schools, according to a statement from Rosen’s office.

“Nevada is experiencing a severe housing shortage and affordability crisis, and I’m taking action to lower these costs,” Rosen said in a statement. “By increasing the housing supply, we can help meet demand and lower costs for hardworking Nevada families.”

Housing organizations and chambers of commerce have announced their endorsement of the bill, including the National Association of Home Builders, the Nevada Housing Coalition, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, the Reno and Sparks Chamber of Commerce, and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

“In any given month, our industry faces a shortage of roughly 400,000 construction workers,” said Carl Harris, Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, in the statement. “By supporting new and existing residential construction education programs, the CONSTRUCTS Act will help ensure we have enough workers to build the homes our nation needs.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game ag ...
Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider NFL emails lawsuit
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Jon Gruden is asking the entire Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider a decision by a three-justice panel to throw out a lawsuit he filed against the NFL over emails leaked to the media before he resigned as coach of the Raiders.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Rosen set fundraising record in second quarter, campaign says
recommend 2
Ford appeals ‘fake electors’ case to Nevada Supreme Court
recommend 3
Could Joe Biden be replaced on Nevada’s ballot?
recommend 4
Will Harris fare better in Nevada than Biden?
recommend 5
Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate
recommend 6
Lombardo urges Biden to cut red tape on housing projects