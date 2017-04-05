Senate considers bills containing potpourri of marijuana measures

Marijuana products sit in a drawer at Blum Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Dispensary on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

CARSON CITY — Bills allowing massage therapists to use pot-laced lotions and establishing medical marijuana apprenticeship programs to train the next generation of cannabis entrepreneurs were heard Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 396, sponsored by Democratic North Las Vegas Sen. Pat Spearman and others, authorizes a health care provider or massage therapist to administer marijuana-infused products or similar hemp products.

Under the bill, the patient must provide the product, and the measure is being amended to stress the product must be for topical use only.

The measure further prohibits a professional licensing board from taking disciplinary action against a health care provider or massage therapist who administers pot products or recommends them to patients and clients.

Senate Bill 416, sponsored by Spearman and Sens. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, and Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, authorizes creation of apprenticeship programs for medical marijuana establishment agents.

The purpose is to train others in the various aspects of the specialized and highly regulated field, from growing marijuana to processing it and selling it.

The bill was supported by trade and labor groups.

No action was taken on either bill Tuesday.

