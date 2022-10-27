60°F
Service restored after internet outage KOs DMV office in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 9:27 am
 
Updated October 27, 2022 - 10:42 am
Because of an internet outage, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office is unable to process transactions Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, the agency reported on its Twitter account. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco3

An internet outage caused the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office to be unable to process transactions Thursday morning.

Services were back up and running at the Henderson location around 10:30 a.m., less than two hours after the agency tweeted about the disruption.

During the outage, the Henderson location could only offer movement permits.

The DMV will work with motorists that missed appointments Thursday morning at the Henderson office to set a new time and date to carry out their transactions.

“(We) will announce the details once the services have been restored,” DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

The DMV and other state offices were impacted earlier this month by a network-wide internet outage. That outage was caused by fiber optic cable issues in Northern Nevada.

In addition, all DMV offices will be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Nevada Day.

The DMV offices in Henderson and Las Vegas each serve about 900 customers per day.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

