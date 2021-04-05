Short waits seen as vaccine eligibility expands to Nevadans 16 and up

There was a 15-minute wait to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Southern Nevada Health District offices early Monday as eligibility expanded to all Nevadans 16 and up.

Healthy Nevadans 16 and older lined up Monday to get first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine alongside previously eligible groups as eligibility in the state expanded to all but children.

At the Southern Nevada Health District offices on Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas, people with appointments to get a shot encountered a wait of about 15 minutes at midmorning.

Isabella D’Angelo, a 17-year-old student at Del Sol High School, waited in line with her mom, Tracey, a first-grade teacher who’s already been vaccinated. The younger D’Angelo will return to in-person learning on Thursday and wanted to get her first shot before she goes back to school.

“It’s been really hard academically. It’s been really stressful, but I tried to maintain good grades because I’m going to college,” she said.

D’Angelo, who received a first shot of Pfizer vaccine — the only one available for 16- and 17-year-olds — said most of her friends hadn’t known they were now eligible for the vaccine, so she’s been encouraging them to make an appointment whenever they can.

Myra Muntean, 37, made her appointment last week and showed up well in advance, expecting the large new tier’s eligibility to create long lines. But before 9 a.m., lines never grew beyond 25 or 30 people.

“I’ll feel safer knowing that I can travel internationally,” she said. “Last year was difficult not being able to go out of the country and take a vacation. So, knowing that for the countries I’m trying to enter, I’ve got the vaccine and hopefully it’ll make it easier and safer for me and everyone else around me.”

Her first stop? England.

The vaccination clinic at Wynn’s Encore resort on the Strip was quiet about 8:30 a.m., with just a trickle of people being ushered into the Brahms Ballroom to get their shots.

Arrivals were greeted by a security officer at entry to the ballroom area who asked if they were getting their first or second shot. Depending on their answer they were directed to a specific line.

Only about 10 people were seen arriving for their shot during a 30-minute period starting at 8 a.m. The guard, who declined to give his name, said there was a bit of a line when the doors opened at 7 a.m.

University Medical Center said the news media was not allowed on site without prior consent forms being filled out by every person getting a shot at the clinic.

All online appointments for Monday were gone before the first day of eligibility, a contrast from the situation

Nevada joins more than 20 other states offering the once hard-to-find doses to all residents 16 and older. Alaska was the first to eliminate requirements on March 9.

