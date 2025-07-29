Sigal Chattah’s term as temporary US attorney extended

Donald Trump appointed Las Vegas attorney Sigal Chattah as acting U.S. Attorney the day before her previous appointment as interim U.S. Attorney expired Wednesday, Chattah said Tuesday.

Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It’s an honor to continue serving the administration, and I look forward to ensuring that the administration’s mission is accomplished, and to continue pursuing justice and keeping our community safe,” Chattah told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The former RNC national committeewoman was appointed interim U.S. attorney in March and started her 120-day term April 1. Interim U.S. attorneys can serve up to 120 days or until they are nominated for the role and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. That 120-day period would have run out on July 30.

Chattah has not been formally nominated for the position, potentially due to Nevada’s Democratic senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen’s strong opposition of the appointment.

Trump extended her term under the Vacancies Reform Act, Chattah said.

If an interim U.S. attorney’s appointment expires before they are confirmed, the federal District Court for that district appoints an interim U.S. attorney to serve until the vacancy is filled, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

It is unclear what the judiciary’s position is on Chattah’s extension. A media request with the U.S. District Court District of Nevada was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

