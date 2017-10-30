Signatures submitted in effort to recall Nevada Sen. Woodhouse

The group behind the recall efforts of three Nevada state senators have submitted its first batch of signatures, the Clark County Registrar of Voters office said Monday.

Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The group behind the recall efforts of three Nevada state senators have submitted its first batch of signatures, the Clark County Registrar of Voters office said Monday.

The registrar has four business days to count the signatures and verify that it has at least the needed 14,412 signatures to move forward with the attempt to recall Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson.

If the count is met, the signatures go to the secretary of state’s office, where a sample of 5 percent of the signatures will be pulled to verify if the signers voted in the Woodhouse’s Senate district in 2016. The percentage of that sample will then be extrapolated for the full batch.

If that number exceeds the 14,412, a special election will be scheduled.

Woodhouse in a statement called the recall effort “politically motivated” and saying it is an “affront to voters and a blatant abuse of the process.”

“I will be monitoring the signature verification process closely, and I look forward to defending my record of accomplishment and continuing to fight for my constituents,” Woodhouse said in the statement. “I’m proud of what we accomplished for Nevada’s children and families working in a bipartisan way with Governor Sandoval this past legislative session. It has been an incredible honor to be elected three times by the voters of Senate District 5, and I’m confident voters would make that same decision again.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.