Signatures submitted in effort to recall Nevada senator

A group attempting to oust Democratic state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro turned in enough signatures Tuesday to push the recall process process forward.

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, reads through a copy of a proposed resolution during the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Nev., shares a laugh with colleagues during the first meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A group attempting to oust Democratic state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro turned in enough signatures Tuesday to push the recall process process forward.

The recall committee turned in 16,875 signatures to the Clark County Registrar of Voters Tuesday afternoon, the deadline to submit them. The group needed to turn in 14,975 signatures to enter a counting process, which will determine if a special election is necessary.

That process involves the registrar’s office pulling a random sample of 5 percent of the signatures and verifying that those signatures came from people who voted in the race during the 2016 election. The percentage of eligible voters found in that sample is extrapolated across the entire count to determine if it meets the count needed to force an election.

The recall against Cannizzaro is the last of a trio of recalls targeting state senators filed this summer.

The first targeted Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson. The recall committee submitted enough signatures to force a special election, but the anti-recall effort filed a lawsuit Monday night that says that more than 5,500 of the signatures submitted should be disqualified.

About 3,000 of those signatures came from people who were not eligble to sign, either because they were not a registered voter or did not vote in that race in 2016, the lawsuit says.

Recall foes also said more than 2,500 people submitted documents to the Secretary of State’s office to have their signatures removed from the petition, with some saying they were misled or believe their signature may have been forged.

The second recall, which targeted Sen. Patricia Farley, fell far short of the needed signatures. Petitioners needed more than 7,000 signatures, but only turned in about 2,000.

Democrats have also filed a lawsuit that seeks to have a federal court stop the recalls before any elections can happen. A federal judge set a court date of Nov. 29 for oral arguments in that case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.