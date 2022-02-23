Sisolak announces $500M housing initiative during state of the state address

Gov. Steve Sisolak gave an off-year state of the state speech from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, from left, his wife Kathy, and daughters Carley and Ashley, enter Allegiant Stadium to give the State of the State speech at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, with his wife Kathy, enter Allegiant Stadium to give the State of the State speech at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday announced a new Home Means Nevada housing initiative during his state of the state address at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s a $500 million commitment to lower the cost of housing and help people stay in their homes,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak also announced a small business accelerator program and vowed to keep taxes low to help small businesses.

“We owe it to our small businesses to match their efforts and keep on pushing,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said investments in infrastructure would be key to helping the state diversify the economy, and announced that the state would use $4 billion in federal money to upgrade roads and bridges in the state. He said $200 in federal money would go for broadband internet, and more than $8 million for wildfire prevention.

“These investments — overwhelmingly supported by Democrats, Republicans and Independents — will create thousands of new union jobs, and are the building blocks of an even stronger economy.”

Sisolak also talked about investing in education in the state.

“We’re also going to invest in teacher recruitment by providing nearly 4,000 future educators with stipends and tuition assistance to help address the teacher shortages,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak touched on safety in the state and pointed to the 44 percent increase in homicides in Clark County and an increase in robberies in Reno.

He said he plans to address a shortage in troopers by proposing increasing wages for state police when the legislature returns.

“I have always supported increases in funding for police to make sure they have resources and training to protect and respect the communities they serve.

“I will continue to partner with anyone and everyone to make our communities safe and ensure our police have the support they need.”

Sisolak’s speech was is billed as an off-year state of the state address to outline his plans for moving Nevada out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into broad economic recovery ahead of what he hopes will be a second term as governor starting in January.

Offering up a grab bag of programs and priorities to be funded with the federal aid likely helps Sisolak in his bid for re-election. His office has downplayed that angle, saying the governor “felt compelled” to offer specifics now as the state continues to emerge from two-plus years of pandemic privations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.