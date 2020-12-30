52°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Sisolak announces changes to Nevada’s tier system for COVID vaccine distribution

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 11:02 am
 
Updated December 30, 2020 - 3:02 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak at Wednesday’s press conference said “we have seen smooth deliveries, with a successful rollout of the complex process” of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada.

Sisolak said that as of Tuesday, 25,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been adminstered and reported to NV Web-IZ.

Sisolak and Immunization Program Manager Shannon Bennett also provided an update to Nevada’s tier system for vaccine distribution:

-The system has been updated to include prioritization of people 75 years and older in Tier 2, or what the Centers for Disease Control refers to as Phase 1B.

-The list of Tier 2 frontline essential workers will not vary greatly from the current playbook, but further updates will be provided in the full rollout upon final review and conversations with stakeholders.

-Those 65 to 74 years and people with underlying health conditions will be vaccinated in Tier 3 alongside Nevada’s second group of essential workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @Dentzernews on Twitter.

