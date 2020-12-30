Sisolak announces changes to Nevada’s tier system for COVID vaccine distribution
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunization Program Manager Shannon Bennett provided an update to Nevada’s tier system for vaccine distribution at a Wednesday press briefing.
Gov. Steve Sisolak at Wednesday’s press conference said “we have seen smooth deliveries, with a successful rollout of the complex process” of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada.
Sisolak said that as of Tuesday, 25,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been adminstered and reported to NV Web-IZ.
Sisolak and Immunization Program Manager Shannon Bennett also provided an update to Nevada’s tier system for vaccine distribution:
-The system has been updated to include prioritization of people 75 years and older in Tier 2, or what the Centers for Disease Control refers to as Phase 1B.
-The list of Tier 2 frontline essential workers will not vary greatly from the current playbook, but further updates will be provided in the full rollout upon final review and conversations with stakeholders.
-Those 65 to 74 years and people with underlying health conditions will be vaccinated in Tier 3 alongside Nevada’s second group of essential workers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
