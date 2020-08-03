Sisolak announces Clark County bar restrictions to remain — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a “long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach — all centered back to our original goal of making our response state managed and locally executed.’

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sisolak said this will be a “strategic, targeted approach.”

Current restrictions for bars in Clark County will remain in effect, Sisolak said.

In addition to discussing the status of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Democratic governor is also expected to take questions on the ongoing special legislative session, the status of the state’s unemployment claims payments, and Republican criticism of the state’s move to run a mostly-mail-in election in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

