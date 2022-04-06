78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

Sisolak announces cloud-training collaboration between Amazon, schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2022 - 10:59 am
 
Updated April 6, 2022 - 3:26 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 20 ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the head of Nevada’s public schools on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services that will increase access to cloud computing skills training.

Cloud computing allows individuals and companies to access technical infrastructure and other IT resources over the internet, in lieu of using their own hardware and servers.

The partnership will make Nevada one of the first states in the country to announce a collaboration between Amazon Web Services and K-12, higher education, and government workforce agencies, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

Sisolak was joined by an executive from Amazon Web Services and Jhone Ebert, Nevada’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, among others.

The announcement is planned for 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the College of Southern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sheriff on being accosted: ‘People think that is their 15 minutes of fame’
Sheriff on being accosted: ‘People think that is their 15 minutes of fame’
2
Bipartisan bill aims to address doctor shortage in Nevada, elsewhere
Bipartisan bill aims to address doctor shortage in Nevada, elsewhere
3
Sisolak announces cloud-training collaboration between Amazon, schools
Sisolak announces cloud-training collaboration between Amazon, schools
4
See how Las Vegas has grown over the past 100 years
See how Las Vegas has grown over the past 100 years
5
Find out how Las Vegas become wedding capital of the world
Find out how Las Vegas become wedding capital of the world
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Melody Rose (Nevada System of Higher Education)
NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose resigns, accepts $610K buyout
By / RJ

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted Friday to approve Chancellor Melody Rose’s resignation and pay her $610,000 in severance, capping off months of tension during the chancellor’s short tenure with the NSHE.