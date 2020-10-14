93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Sisolak announces details of $20M business grant program

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 10:19 am
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 2:22 pm

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced details Wednesday of a new Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses and nonprofits.

The program will use federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry.

“Qualifying businesses will receive up to $10,000 to help with their expenses related to COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “For some of these businesses, this is an opportunity to stay open.”

Sisolak said the grants will prioritize some of the businesses hit hardest by restrictions related to the pandemic.

“I recognize the hardship specific types of businesses have endured during this pandemic,” Sisolak said. “We made sure that Nevada bars, pubs, taverns, breweries and distilleries are prioritized for this grant money.”

Sisolak said businesses can apply for the grants beginning at 8 a.m. Monday at goed.nv.gov. The applications will be open for two weeks.

“If you are a small business that has been hurt by this pandemic … I urge you, I implore you to apply for the PETS grant,” Sisolak said.

Conine said helping small businesses stay afloat will be important in helping the state’s economy bounce back.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and small businesses will be the backbone of our recovery,” Conine said.

He stressed that the payouts were grants and that business owners would not need to repay the funds. He said that they anticipate the first payouts about two weeks after the application process ends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
2
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
3
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
4
Trump to campaign in Nevada on Sunday
Trump to campaign in Nevada on Sunday
5
Donald Trump’s bid to beat Biden facing longest odds
Donald Trump’s bid to beat Biden facing longest odds
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. ...
Trump to campaign in Nevada on Sunday
By / RJ

President Donald Trump will stump in Nevada Sunday, according to a campaign source. Trump will hold an outdoor rally in Elko, and likely continue to Las Vegas for another event.