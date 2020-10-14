Sisolak announces details of $20M business grant program

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 response efforts during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced details Wednesday of a new Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses and nonprofits.

The program will use federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry.

“Qualifying businesses will receive up to $10,000 to help with their expenses related to COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “For some of these businesses, this is an opportunity to stay open.”

Sisolak said the grants will prioritize some of the businesses hit hardest by restrictions related to the pandemic.

“I recognize the hardship specific types of businesses have endured during this pandemic,” Sisolak said. “We made sure that Nevada bars, pubs, taverns, breweries and distilleries are prioritized for this grant money.”

Sisolak said businesses can apply for the grants beginning at 8 a.m. Monday at goed.nv.gov. The applications will be open for two weeks.

“If you are a small business that has been hurt by this pandemic … I urge you, I implore you to apply for the PETS grant,” Sisolak said.

Conine said helping small businesses stay afloat will be important in helping the state’s economy bounce back.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and small businesses will be the backbone of our recovery,” Conine said.

He stressed that the payouts were grants and that business owners would not need to repay the funds. He said that they anticipate the first payouts about two weeks after the application process ends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.