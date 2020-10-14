91°F
Sisolak announces details of $20M business grant program — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 10:19 am
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 1:57 pm

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine will announce details Wednesday of a new Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses.

The program will use federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas. Watch the livestream here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

