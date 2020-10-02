Sisolak announces guidelines for return of youth sports

Gov. Steve Sisolak today announced guidelines for the return of minimal contact and non-contact youth and adult recreational sports.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The governor’s new guidelines allow practice, training and play for specified youth and adult sports, including, travel clubs, private leagues and clubs; rec leagues and centers; and park district sports programs.

All sports will have to abide by health and safety protocols, including screenings for athletes, coaches, and staff; limited equipment sharing; requirements for disinfecting equipment; and cooperating with health authorities on contact tracing.

The governor said the list specified sports includes, but is not limited to: baseball, soccer, volleyball, golf, flag football, cross country, swimming/diving and gymnastics.

The directive goes into effect on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12:01 a.m.

The governor earlier this week signed a new directive that increased the state’s gathering limit from 50 to 250 for most indoor and outdoor gatherings, while larger venues and events like professional sporting events, concerts and conventions could apply to have more people with significant parameters in place.

