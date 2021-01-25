Sisolak asks feds why Nevada is near bottom in vaccine allocation

Gov. Steve Sisolak has asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to look into why Nevada is near the bottom of the list for the amount of COVID-19 vaccine it has been allocated per capita.

“We need our fair share of vaccine doses to stand up and sustain successful vaccination efforts to reach Nevadans in an equitable fashion,” Sisolak wrote in a letter to acting Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran, according to a news release on Monday. “Through this letter I am asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to look into why Nevada is so low on the allocation list, and more important, to find ways to increase our allocation both immediately and for the long term.”

Federal data shows that Nevada has received the second-lowest number of vaccine doses per capita among the states.

“As governor, I have directed every government resource to focus on getting shots into the arms of Nevadans – we have great state and local partnerships that could drastically scale up the number of vaccines that could be administered per day. We need the doses to match that,” the governor wrote in the letter dated Sunday.

