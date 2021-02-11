Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, lifts gathering limits

Beginning Monday, capacity limits will be lifted to 35% depending on business type. Gatherings will be lifted to allow 100 people or 35% capacity, whichever is less, he said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak is providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The governor revealed a road map to opening the state in a safe manner.

Beginning Monday, capacity limits will be lifted to 35% depending on business type. Gatherings will be lifted to allow 100 people or 35% capacity, whichever is less, he said.

This includes gyms, places of worship and gaming facilities.

Indoor dining will stay at 35% and outdoor dining will not have a limit.

“First round of capacity limits will be lifted at various levels based on risk-level of the activity or business-type identified by health experts,” Sisolak said. “Gatherings will be lifted to allow 100 people or 35 percent capacity, whichever is less, with strict social distancing,” he added.

On March 15, capacity will increase to 50%.

Nevada has experienced welcome news over the past 14 days with significant decreases in COVID cases.

As of Feb. 11, the test positivity rate over the last 14 days is 14.3 percent. The average number of daily new cases over the last 14 days is 684. And the Nevada Hospital Association reported Nevada is continuing to see a downward trajectory in hospitalizations.

“It’s important to look back at where we’ve been as we chart our path forward. Our recent progress is significant, but we also started at record highs – and our trends today are still double what we experienced in mid-September after recovering from the summer surge,” the governor said.

Sisolak began by giving an update on vaccinations in the state.

“As of (Wednesday), more than 307,000 first doses have been administered to Nevadans and reported to the state system, along with over 82,000 second doses – totaling more than 390,000 doses administered statewide,” Sisolak said.

He said he was proud of the partnerships that had been built to help Nevadans get vaccinations.

“We are ready and able to vaccinate more Nevadans as soon as we get more doses,” the governor said. “We are grateful for the recent increase from the federal government, but we know Nevadans are anxious to be vaccinated and we will continue to work with our federal delegation to fight for more doses.”

The governor had issued a statewide “pause,” in November, which he subsequently extended to mid-February. He dropped capacity limits to 25 percent on many businesses, including restaurants, bars and casinos. He limited group gatherings to 50 people or less and placed restrictions on the number of people allowed in private residences.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com.