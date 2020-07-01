Sisolak calls special legislative session for July 8

Gov. Steve Sisolak has called a special legislative session for July 8 in Carson City to address budget shortfalls brought on by the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers will address the state’s unprecedented budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus shutdown, and potentially other topics, during a special legislative session on July 8, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday.

The announcement did not specify the other topics that could be addressed by lawmakers next week, saying only that they could include “policy proposals related to criminal and social justice reform.”

Some other state legislatures, including in Oregon, introduced or passed new laws to address police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in Minneapolis police custody, and the subsequent protests that happened across the nation.

Preliminary estimates indicate an approximate $1.3 billion budget shortfall for the 2021 fiscal year that started Wednesday, $900 million in the state general fund and the rest in K-12 schools funding. Nevada’s Legislature meets only in odd-number years for regular lawmaking sessions, so a special session was required to address the current year’s shortfalls.

The Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly had asked for the session to be pushed back initially so that staff could prepare the legislative building to conduct session business with 63 lawmakers plus staff. The governor’s office said in the news release the date was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.

“I look forward to joining Nevada’s lawmakers to undertake this difficult budget process and finalize necessary reductions while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents,” Sisolak said.

Cases of COVID-19 have started to climb again in Nevada in recent weeks after the state reopened many previously closed businesses, including casinos.

The governor’s office said that the governor is “hopeful” that the special session will happen on July 8, but added that because of the ever-evolving circumstances of the pandemic, he plans to remain flexible “based on public health conditions.”

Last week, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said that public attendance at the building will be limited because of concerns over potential spread of the coronavirus. Nevada has seen a renewed surge in cases in recent weeks. Only state lawmakers, essential staff members, and a limited number of reporters will be allowed to attend in person, Erdoes said.

The public will be able to watch the floor sessions and committee meetings via the Legislature’s livestreams, and those who want to participate will be able to teleconference or submit written comments that will be added to the meeting records.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.