Sisolak cancels Phase Two conference due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 8, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak canceled his in-person news conference planned for Tuesday night because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“I am canceling my in-person press conference scheduled for 5:30 pm today after learning of a possible COVID19 exposure. I still plan to provide Nevadans an update tonight via recorded video,” the governor said on Twitter about an hour before the planned briefing.

A statement from his office said the governor late last week visited a work place “where an employee — who was not in the building at the time — has since reported testing positive for COVID-19.” His office learned of the positive test result Tuesday.

“Upon learning of the exposure, the Governor’s Office took immediate and responsible actions to limit the Governor’s exposure. Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor is cancelling his in-person press conference, pending COVID-19 test results,” the statement read.

Sisolak is scheduled to take a COVID-19 test Wednesday morning and “will inform Nevadans of the results when they come in. At no point in the 5 days since the potential exposure has the Governor exhibited any symptoms.”

The governor still plans to provide an update to Nevadans on Tuesday via a prerecorded video filmed from the Governor’s Mansion.

