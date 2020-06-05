Sisolak commits to learn from black community after BLM protests

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday morning that state leaders will strive to learn from members of the black community following recent protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, speaks during a press conference with, from left, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“As a privileged white man, I cannot claim to understand what it’s like to live in fear of police encounters,” Sisolak said during a briefing at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. “But as the governor of the state of Nevada, it’s my duty to help shepherd forward change for all Nevadans.”

Sisolak stressed that change will not come from his office alone.

“Creating real change will take a commitment from everyone in our state,” Sisolak said. “From every resident, every business owner, every law enforcement officer, every elected official and everyone in between.”

The governor also released a video message about the protests over Floyd’s death as well as the systemic racism and injustice black and minority communities face, according to a statement emailed Thursday night from the governor’s office.

Sisolak, in the video, pledges to listen to the experiences of Nevadans and to making change, alongside Nevada’s elected and community leaders.

“We are living in historically trying times,” Sisolak says in the video. “Over the past few months, Nevada has been faced with three major crises — the magnitude of which are either unprecedented or seismic in scope.”

He then highlighted the three crises: the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and a “crisis of faith in our criminal and social justice system.”

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno said Friday those three major crises are felt heavily in the black community.

“All of this has impacted the black people more than any other demographic in our country,” Monroe-Moreno said. “We are dying at higher rates because of COVID. Now we have the added pain of George Floyd’s horrific murder caught in broad daylight with us collectively asking when will it all end.”

Monroe-Moreno encouraged community members to continue to exercise their right to protest.

“Protest and be outraged. But protest in peace,” Monroe-Moreno said. “Protest against the crimes that have been committed upon us, but don’t in any way become the criminals.”

Attorney General Aaron Ford said incident’s like Floyd’s get headlines, but they are not the only instances of racism individuals face.

“For each incident that gains a national profile, there are countless others that never make the news,” Ford said. “Those families, those communities remain unseen and they grieve alone. They continue to feel voiceless.”

Ford said he also supports those who protest peacefully, but he denounced the shooting of Metro officer Shay Mikalonis on Monday night.

“The right to protest does not extend to the right to commit acts of violence,” Ford said. “I will not condone acts of violence against police officers and against property. I reiterate my condemnation for the shooting of officer Shay Miakalonis. I pray for Shay.”

In the video, Sisolak underscores “the systemic racism and injustices faced by black and minority communities,” according to a transcript of the video. He acknowledges that systemic racism and injustices can be difficult subjects to discuss.

“I call on all Nevadans to seize this moment to really reflect and ask themselves, ‘What can we do to fully respect and understand the very deep and very real emotional harm that’s been done to our Black community members?’ ” he says in the video. “For me, it will start with listening and will end with action. But it will take all of us.”

Sisolak, Ford, Nevada State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Monroe-Moreno made brief statements before and answering questions from the media.

