Sisolak congratulates lieutenant governor on move to Biden White House

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday congratulated Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall on her expected transition to a position in the Biden administration and said he had received numerous expressions of interest from people seeking appointment to the pending vacancy.

The governor made the comments even as Marshall, elected lieutenant governor in 2018, had yet to publicly confirm the appointment. She will reportedly serve as a coordinating liaison for Western governors.

“I talked with the lieutenant governor, I talked to President Biden about it. I’m happy for her, this is a position that she’s very interested in so we have to wait and see what happens,” Sisolak said Tuesday at an event in Las Vegas. “I’ve obviously gotten numerous phone calls and emails and texts and expressions of interest… . I’m excited for something that she really wanted to do so I’m happy for her.”

Marshall, 62, endorsed Biden’s bid for the presidency in February 2020. Neither Marshall nor her staff have returned calls and emails seeking confirmation on her expected move and no paperwork on her resignation had been received by the Secretary of State’s office as of Tuesday afternoon.

There also was no official announcement from the White House press office Tuesday. A spokesman said it is policy not to comment on nominations or appointments until they become official.

The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate when the Legislature is in session, voting in the case of a tie. The office also serves as chair of the state Commission on Tourism and on other boards and commissions.

Under state law, Sisolak, who can appoint a successor, could also choose to leave the office vacant.

“No idea. At this time, I really don’t,” the governor said when asked about an appointment. “We’ve got an election coming in 15 months so we’ll see. We’ll have a special session in a couple months and I don’t know if we can leave it open for that, but it’s something I’ll talk to my team about it and we’ll move forward on that.

He added: “But in the meantime, I’m happy for Kate. This is something that she really wanted to do and she’s going to be a huge asset, coordinating liaison for Western governors. So at least we’ll have another friend in the White House. That’s a good thing.”

Marshall was elected state treasurer in 2006 and served two four-year terms, leaving the post due to term limits. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2011. A San Francisco native, she earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and worked for the U.S. Justice Department before coming to Nevada in 1997 to work in the Attorney General’s office, where she set up the state antitrust division.

The Legislature is expected to convene in special session this fall for the purposes of redrawing Census-based legislative district lines.

