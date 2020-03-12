Sisolak declares state of emergency in Nevada — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday declared a state of emergency to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Nevada.

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday declared a state of emergency to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Nevada, following similar actions in other states.

“This measure is not something I take lightly but it is my sworn duty as governor to protect our citizens,” Sisolak said at a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building Thursday afternoon.

The declaration will allow the state to more easily tap into federal relief funds, such as the roughly $8 billion emergency spending package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last week to help combat the spread of the disease.

Several other states, including California, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and more have declared states of emergency or public health emergencies in recent weeks and days in order to respond to the growing health crisis that the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a pandemic.

And many of those states announced bans on mass gatherings and events with more than 100, 250 or 500 people depending on the state. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, for example, instituted a ban on public gatherings and events of more than 250 people, which as mirrored Thursday by bans announced in Oregon and California.

State law grants the executive branch broad power under a state of emergency declaration, including whatever is deemed “necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”

Specifically, it allows the governor assume direct control over the state’s response to crisis situations, make, change or rescind any order or regulation deemed necessary to respond and a plethora of other powers.

