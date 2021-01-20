Sisolak delivers State of the State speech

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his 2021 State of the State address in a pre-recorded event delivered remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

CARSON CITY – Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his 2021 State of the State address Tuesday night in a pre-recorded event delivered remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The speech followed Monday’s release of the governor’s proposed state budget for the next two-year budget cycle that begins in July. Announcing details of the speech Tuesday, the governor’s office said the budget “reflects the reality the state is currently in. The State of the State address represents where Nevada is going.”

The speech was preceded by a 15-minute program that includes an invocation, music and song, and a memoriam to Nevadans who have died since the governor’s previous state of the state address in 2019.

