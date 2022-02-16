Sisolak discusses recovery efforts with Black business owners

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s visit is part of Black History Month events that focus on ongoing efforts, challenges and triumphs by the Black community, his office said.

Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gov. Steve Sisolak met with Black business owners in Southern Nevada on Wednesday morning to discuss ongoing recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the roundtable discussion Sisolak also asked about ways the state could further provide support to Nevada’s Black-owned businesses, the governor’s office said ahead of the meeting.

The visit is part of Black History Month events that focus on ongoing efforts, challenges and triumphs by the Black community, the governor’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

