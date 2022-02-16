59°F
Sisolak discusses recovery efforts with Black business owners — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2022 - 9:23 am
 
Updated February 16, 2022 - 10:31 am
Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18 ...
Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gov. Steve Sisolak will meet with Black business owners in Southern Nevada on Wednesday morning to discuss ongoing recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the roundtable discussion Sisolak also will ask about ways the state could further provide support to Nevada’s Black-owned businesses, the governor’s office said ahead of the meeting.

The visit is part of Black History Month events that focus on ongoing efforts, challenges and triumphs by the Black community, the governor’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

