Sisolak doubles war chest in 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 10:30 am
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Halfway through his first term as Nevada governor, Steve Sisolak has $4.5 million in campaign cash on hand after more than doubling his coffers in 2020 with $2.4 million in contributions, according to his annual financial report filed this week with the secretary of state’s office.

The governor’s contributions in 2020 came from more than 4,600 donors, 133 of whom gave the maximum of $10,000, accounting for more than half his annual fundraising, according to the filings.

He received just more than $659,000 from 128 donors who contributed between $5,000 and $7,500, and $293,000 from donors who contributed between $1,000 and $4,500.

The governor’s campaign committee spent nearly $230,000 in 2020, the largest outlay, $59,000, going to campaign consulting firm Break Something Inc.

The committee raised $1.6 million in Sisolak’s first year in office in 2019 and spent $159,000.

A separate inauguration committee raised $1.5 million in 2019 and $551,000 the prior year, spending $1.9 million in 2019.

Sisolak’s expenditures in 2018, the year he was elected governor, totaled more than $14 million, according to reports.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

