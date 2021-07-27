Sisolak emphasizes rental aid programs as eviction moratorium to end

Gov. Steve Sisolak gave an update Wednesday as the federal eviction moratorium is about to end.

Gov. Steve Sisolak to provide update on end of CDC eviction moratorium, implementation of Nevada's new eviction prevention legislation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a briefing on the COVID-19 surge and response with public health officials in Las Vegas, July 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gov. Steve Sisolak emphasized rental assistance programs during a news conference Wednesday as the federal eviction moratorium is about to end.

“If rental assistance is available, a landlord can accept it an the tenant can remain housed and avoid a preventable eviction,” he said. “If the tenant desires to move out, there can be an agreement on a move-out date with payment. The parties are free to work out any agreement as they see fit.”

Officials said the renter and landlord must both take an active part in the process.

The governor also talked about the eviction prevention legislation in Nevada. The federal moratorium, implemented through the Centers for Disease Control, ends on Saturday.

He was joined by Shannon Chambers, president of the board of directors from Home Means Nevada, and Kevin Schiller, assistant county manager for Clark County.