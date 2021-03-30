70°F
Sisolak extends Nevada eviction moratorium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2021 - 3:14 pm
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has extended Nevada’s eviction moratorium for two months, but adds that this will be the state’s final extension.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sisolak was joined at press conference by Shannon Chambers, president of the board of directors for Home Means Nevada; Kevin Schiller, assistant county manager for Clark County; Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro; and Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

