Sisolak extends Nevada eviction moratorium

Gov. Steve Sisolak has extended Nevada’s eviction moratorium for two months, but adds that this will be the state’s final extension.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has extended Nevada’s eviction moratorium for two months, but adds that this will be the state’s final extension.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sisolak was joined at press conference by Shannon Chambers, president of the board of directors for Home Means Nevada; Kevin Schiller, assistant county manager for Clark County; Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro; and Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.