Sisolak: First phase of business reopening to begin before May 15

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide details on the plan at a news briefing scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin before May 15, with details to be provided Thursday afternoon by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Room 2149 of the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City.

Sisolak’s news conference will be streamed online at reviewjournal.com.

A news release Thurday from the governor’s office said the phase one reopening “is now slated to occur before the May 15 date previously set forth last week.”

It provided no additional details.

Last week, Sisolak extended his “stay at home” directive to May 15. The governor also unveiled “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery, the state’s plan to reopen the economy, put Nevadans back to work and transition into new normal while continuing to employ safeguards against COVID-19,” the release stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

