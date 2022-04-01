74°F
Sisolak, first responders encourage organ donation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2022 - 10:06 am
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, right, speaks during a visit to the Pennington Health Sc ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, right, speaks during a visit to the Pennington Health Science Center at The Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined the Nevada Highway Patrol and other first responders Friday morning for a press conference encouraging Nevadans to become organ donors.

The press conference is part of a campaign called “You Don’t Have to Wear a Badge to be a Hero.” The campaign is organized by the Nevada Donor Network.

“First responders see firsthand how precious life can be,” said Joe Ferreira, chief executive officer for the Nevada Donor Network. “We are so thankful for their willingness to educate the public about or mission and to inspire others to make the deeply compassionate choice to register as donor heroes.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

