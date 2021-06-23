Sisolak holds briefing on state’s private sector COVID task force

Gov. Steve Sisolak is joined by members of the Nevada COVID-19 private sector task force on Wednesday to provide updates on the group’s work throughout the pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will be joined by members of the Nevada COVID-19 private sector task force on Wednesday to provide updates on the group’s work throughout the pandemic.

The governor will be joined by Jim Murren, the chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, and task force member Alex Dixon at the 1 p.m. briefing.

Sisolak formed the task force to “harness the power of public/private partnerships for Nevada in the state’s response to the pandemic,” according to the governor’s office.

The task force “raised millions of dollars, acquired vital PPE, distributed masks, connected students with broadband and laptops, and served various other functions as directed by the governor.”

