Sisolak initiative seeks to end disparities in who receives vaccine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2021 - 7:59 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced an initiative aimed at distributing the coronavirus vaccine more equitably across racial and ethnic groups in Clark County.

“Clark County is facing an equity crisis. It must stop,” Sisolak said in a pre-recorded video address. “There is a disparity in who is receiving the vaccine that does not reflect the demographics of that region.”

The state will work with Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County “to clarify prioritization lanes, support fair access to vaccines through site selection, and equitable allocation across communities,” according to a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

