Sisolak introduces pick for lieutenant governor

Gov. Steve Sisolak introduced Lisa Cano Burkhead as his appointee to the vacant lieutenant governor’s post in an announcement in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Principal Lisa Burkhead greets students as they arrive for the first day of classes at Foothill High School in Henderson on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Cano Burkhead is Gov. Steve Sisolak's choice to fill the office of lieutenant governor. (Courtesy)

Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen during a commencement ceremony at the yet-to-be finished Fontainebleau on the north Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A ceremony at the state Capitol in Carson City was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Cano Burkhead worked as a teacher and principal in the Clark County schools for 25 years. She succeeds Kate Marshall, who stepped down in September to join President Joe Biden’s administration in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

In an interview with the Review-Journal ahead of the official announcement, she said she hoped to serve as an advocate for education in her new role and called the appointment “the greatest honor of my life.” She plans to run for the seat in 2022.

