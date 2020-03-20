Sisolak issues mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced his mandatory shutdown during an address Friday on his Facebook page.

Surgio Aguirre of North Las Vegas walks by the recently boarded Crown Electric Tattoo Co. located on 911 East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday issued a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state, a move that comes three days after he strongly urged them to shut their doors in response to spread of COVID-19 illness.

“I hope and I pray that our businesses and our business leaders understand the magnitude of this situation,” Sisolak said during a Friday news conference, conduced via Facebook. “First I asked. That didn’t work. Then I ordered. If this doesn’t work, they will face appropriate civil and criminal penalties as a result of their inaction.”

The governor’s order, his broadest action to date in response to coronavirus pandemic, will continue to exempt businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies, gas stations and banks, hardware and convenience stores, and essential lodging, including homeless encampments.

The new mandated closures will apply to entertainment and hospitality businesses, recreation and athletic facilities, beauty and personal care services, and shopping malls. Businesses such as gyms, yoga studios, barber shops, nail and tanning salons, concert venues, even strip clubs and brothels will have to cease operations.

Restaurants will still be able to offer delivery, curbside pickup and drive-through, but sit-down dining will not be allowed.

Nonessential businesses that don’t close could face fines that will be enforced by local governments, Sisolak said.

“This is a pandemic of devastating proportions. And we need to respond with the appropriate decisive measures,” Sisolak said.

The new order comes three days after the governor closed casinos but otherwise directed nonessential businesses to consider closing.

Businesses across the state followed suit and shut their doors in recent days.

But some chose to stay open. GameStop, for example, kept all of its stores in Las Vegas open as the company considers itself “essential.”

And at least one strip club in Las Vegas chose to stay open, and said they planned to offer drive-through peep shows as well as “nude triple-X hand sanitizer wrestling,” this weekend.

There seemed to be confusion among local governments about the governor’s words Tuesday, and whether the closures were mandatory or simply suggested.

The city of Reno said earlier this week it would enforce the closures with monetary penalties and possible revocation of business licenses for those that didn’t comply. In Las Vegas, police said they would not take action in the absence of an official order from the governor, a stance that shared by the sheriff in White Pine County.

The governor’s new order comes as the number of reported COVID-19 infections has climbed to 109 statewide as of Friday, with one death. Cases have been reported in six of Nevada’s 17 counties, including Clark, Washoe, Nye, Douglas, Carson City and Elko.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday night ordered the state’s nearly 40 million residents to stay at home unless to get essentials, such as groceries, medical supplies or gas. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a similar order for his state’s nearly 20 million residents early Friday morning as the number of confirmed cases in New York surpassed 7,000.

Sisolak’s response team listed these businesses as nonessential and subject to mandatory closure:

— Entertainment and hospitality, including strip clubs and brothels, casinos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias.

— Recreation and athletic facilities including community and recreation centers, gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, yoga, barre and spin facilities.

— Beauty and personal care services and facilities, including barber shops, beauty, tanning, waxing hair salons, and nail salons and spas.

— Retail facilities including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations. Retailers are encouraged to continue online operations with pickup and delivery.

Businesses that may continue to operate are the same as before:

— Emergency services (fire, police medical)

— Social services organizations that serve disadvantaged populations with food, shelter, or critical needs

— Utilities and trash collection

— Air transportation

— Home maintenance/repair services and auto repair services

— Trucking service centers

— Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience and discount stores

— Pharmacies, health care operations and biomedical facilities

— Post offices and shipping outlets

— Gas stations and truck stops

— Banks and financial institutions

— Veterinary services and pet stores

— Laundromats and dry cleaners

— Food processing facilities

— Agriculture, livestock and feed mills

— Logistics and supply chain operations, including warehouses, storage and distribution facilities

— Public transportation

— Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

— Child care centers and daycares operating in accordance with requirements set forth by their licensing authorities and COVID-19 guidance.

