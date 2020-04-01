Sisolak issues stay at home order, extends business closures in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Nevada’s 3 million residents Wednesday, joining 33 other U.S. states and several of its biggest cities in enacting a coronavirus quarantine that now extends to more than three-quarters of the U.S. population. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Nevada’s 3 million residents Wednesday, joining 33 other states and several of America’s biggest cities in enacting a coronavirus quarantine that now extends to more than three-quarters of the U.S. population.

The directive comes as cases of coronavirus infection in Nevada closed in on 1,300 with 31 deaths, with the rate of growth following the exponential path health experts have forewarned. The order will be in effect until at least April 30. It also extends the previously mandated closure of schools, casinos and all nonessential businesses an additional two weeks to at least April 30.

The new directive “strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak said in a statement. “This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary.” Sisolak said in a statement included in the news release announcing the order.

Sisolak is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the announcement.

As in other jurisdictions, the Nevada order does not forbid people from venturing out to buy groceries, visit doctors or make other essential trips, or for recreation such as going on a walk as permitted under social distancing guidelines. The order also does not prevent people from leaving their homes to pick up food from restaurants on a curbside pickup or drive-thru basis.

It follows earlier mandates from the governor initially to close schools, then casinos and finally all nonessential business in the state to keep people at a distance from one another and stem the spread of infection. The new order comes a day after Sisolak issued an urgent request that travelers to Nevada quarantine themselves for up to 14 days.

Nevada reported its first COVID-19 case on March 5. As of Tuesday night, the state’s 1,113 reported cases was nearly triple the number from a week ago. The Southern Nevada Health District reported eight additional deaths from the virus on Tuesday alone, the highest single-day number yet reported.

The latest mandate adds weight to the governor’s earlier calls for people to stay at home wherever possible.

Sisolak said as recently as last Thursday that a stay at home order was still on the table for Nevada and expressed frustration during a news conference last week that some people in the state were not taking social distancing and self-isolation seriously.

In addition to Nevada, 33 other states have issued stay-at-home orders affecting at least 270 million Americans. Counties and cities and 11 more states have local orders in place. Only five states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas — have no standing order from the state or any local governments urging residents to stay home.

Since the first U.S. case was reported in Washington on Jan. 20, followed by the first U.S. death there on Feb. 29, total cases in the U.S. have now surpassed the totals in any other country. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. had more than 190,000 reported cases, nearly 40 percent of those cases in New York. The virus has caused more than 4,000 deaths nationwide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Nevada Stay at Home order, … by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd