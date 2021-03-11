53°F
Sisolak joins grocery workers for COVID vaccine shot

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff
March 11, 2021 - 9:16 am
 
Updated March 11, 2021 - 1:58 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro alongside frontline grocery store workers at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro alongside frontline grocery store workers at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gov. Steve Sisolak visits with Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro before receiving his COVID-19 va ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak visits with Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro before receiving his COVID-19 vaccine alongside frontline grocery store workers at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at an Albertsons in Southern Nevada alongside frontline grocery store workers.

“The governor is eligible both due to his age and his occupation, according to the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook,” a news release from the governor’s office stated. “The governor will be immunized alongside front-line grocery story workers, who are eligible under the ‘end-to-end essential goods supply chain’ category within the ‘Front-line/Essential Workforce’ prioritization lane.”

Sisolak, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November, was joined by leadership from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 711, which has helped ensure their membership is aware of opportunities for vaccination, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

