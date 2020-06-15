Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday that Phase Two protocols will remain in place for Nevada’s phased-in recovery from COVID-19 restrictions on commerce and public life.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 8, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday that Phase Two protocols will remain in place for Nevada’s phased-in recovery from COVID-19 restrictions on commerce and public life.

“Before expanding our reopening & entering Phase 3, we must continue to allow ourselves the time to evaluate the data along with the impact of reopening to make sure we are doing all we can to protect ourselves & the capacity of our health care system,” he said.

Nevada moved to Phase Two in its recovery plan on May 29, permitting more businesses to open and loosening other restrictions on public gatherings while urging continued practice of social distancing. Casinos in the state were permitted to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on June 4.

In recent weeks, Las Vegas, Reno and other cities have seen large gatherings of protesters and counterprotesters marching in the wake of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The gatherings have prompted concern of new COVID-19 outbreaks.

