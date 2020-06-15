101°F
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2020 - 2:02 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2020 - 5:31 pm

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday that Phase Two protocols will remain in place for Nevada’s phased-in recovery from COVID-19 restrictions on commerce and public life.

“Before expanding our reopening & entering Phase 3, we must continue to allow ourselves the time to evaluate the data along with the impact of reopening to make sure we are doing all we can to protect ourselves & the capacity of our health care system,” he said.

The briefing is being streamed here and on the state Legislature’s website.

Nevada moved to Phase Two in its recovery plan on May 29, permitting more businesses to open and loosening other restrictions on public gatherings while urging continued practice of social distancing. Casinos in the state were permitted to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on June 4.

In recent weeks, Las Vegas, Reno and other cities have seen large gatherings of protesters and counterprotesters marching in the wake of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The gatherings have prompted concern of new COVID-19 outbreaks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

