Sisolak, mayors reveal plan to boost startups in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced that the Office of Economic Development is launching small business accelerators in Las Vegas and Reno.

The accelerators will support small businesses and startups throughout Nevada and position the state to be a national leader in innovation, his office said.

Sisolak was joined by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and, virtually, by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Troy Vosseller, the co-founder of gener8tor, a venture capital firm that brings together startup founders and investors, also was part of the announcement.

