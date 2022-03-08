62°F
Sisolak, mayors to reveal plan for startups in Nevada — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2022 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated March 8, 2022 - 2:31 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak greets his supporters after formally filing for re-election, which marks the ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak greets his supporters after formally filing for re-election, which marks the start of the two-week filing period for candidates for state and local offices, at the North Las Vegas City Hall on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected Tuesday afternoon to make an announcement that will support small businesses and startups throughout Nevada and position the state to be a national leader in innovation, his office said.

Sisolak will be joined by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and, virtually, by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Troy Vosseller, the co-founder of gener8tor, a venture capital firm that brings together startup founders and investors, is also planned to be part of the announcement.

Remarks are expected to begin at 2:30 p.m., Sisolak’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

