Sisolak, mayors to reveal plan for startups in Nevada — WATCH LIVE
Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected Tuesday afternoon to make an announcement that will support small businesses and startups throughout Nevada and position the state to be a national leader in innovation, his office said.
Sisolak will be joined by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and, virtually, by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Troy Vosseller, the co-founder of gener8tor, a venture capital firm that brings together startup founders and investors, is also planned to be part of the announcement.
Remarks are expected to begin at 2:30 p.m., Sisolak’s office said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
