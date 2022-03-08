Sisolak, mayors to reveal plan for startups in Nevada — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected Tuesday afternoon to make an announcement that will support small businesses and startups throughout Nevada and position the state to be a national leader in innovation, his office said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak greets his supporters after formally filing for re-election, which marks the start of the two-week filing period for candidates for state and local offices, at the North Las Vegas City Hall on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Sisolak will be joined by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and, virtually, by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Troy Vosseller, the co-founder of gener8tor, a venture capital firm that brings together startup founders and investors, is also planned to be part of the announcement.

Remarks are expected to begin at 2:30 p.m., Sisolak’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

