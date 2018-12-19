Sisolak names his budget director, the division’s current deputy

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak Wednesday named a veteran state budget worker and the acting division deputy to be the executive branch’s top budget officer.

Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak listens in during a roundtable titled "A Healthy Nevada for All" at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak Wednesday named a veteran state budget worker and the acting division deputy to be the executive branch’s top budget officer — his fourth announced appointment who, as with his previous appointees, comes from state government ranks.

Susan Brown’s selection as budget director is the incoming governor’s highest-ranking appointment to date. She was named as acting deputy budget director in July, managing the Budget Division’s day-to-day operations.

Brown will be the governor’s point person on budget-setting with state agencies and representing the governor’s spending priorities with legislative leaders.

“Susan’s stellar record in state government is a testament to her ability to lead that process,” Sisolak said in a statement.

Brown started in state government in 1997 in the Industrial Insurance Division and has held posts with the departments of Motor Vehicles, Business & Industry and Public Safety. She joined the budget division of the Department of Administration in 2009. She also currently serves on the state College Savings Board.

Sisolak has made three other appointments to date, announcing he would retain outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval’s directors in the departments of Wildlife, Conservation and Natural Resources, and Veterans Services.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.